Half of Dane Co. residents complete COVID-19 vaccine series

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)(Nelvin C. Cepeda | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Half of Dane County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Tuesday, the Dept. of Health Services reports.

More than six in ten Dane Co. residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, plus every age group in the county is above at least 50% in terms of having received their first dose.

Since the 16-17 year old age group became eligible for immunization about five weeks ago, just over 28% have received at least one dose statewide. In Dane County, this age group is at more than 60%, which is higher than the lowest age group.

Overall in the state, 44.5% of people have received at least one dose and 37.6% of people have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 15,069 doses administered this week, up from 910 the day before.

Wis. nears 30,000 total COVID-19 hospitalizations

The state is nearing 30,000 of its residents having to be hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, DHS notes. Of the 29,901 patients ever hospitalized, 70 additional patients were admitted Tuesday to Wisconsin hospitals.

The seven-day moving average for patients admitted has dipped slightly over the past few days, currently at 331. Health officials report that of those hospitalized, more than 15% were on ventilators.

DHS confirmed 517 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, dropping the seven-day average down to 503. This is the lowest the seven-day average has been since April 1 when it was at 468 cases.

Thirteen people have died Tuesday due to COVID-19, health officials added.

