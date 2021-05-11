Advertisement

Madison man sentenced to federal time for coffee shop robbery

Gavel and Jail
Gavel and Jail(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Madison man was sentenced to seven years in a federal prison in connection with the armed robbery at a local coffee shop last year.

Nathaniel Homestead was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in February to armed robbery and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He will also have to spend three years on supervised release after getting out.

Homestead was convicted in the July 19 armed robbery at Ground Zero Coffee, in the 700 block of Williamson St. Prosecutors say he went into the shop, pulled up his shirt to reveal a handgun and demanded money.

Shortly after Homestead had fled the store, Madison Police Dept. officers found him a few blocks away and took him into custody. His weapon was allegedly found in a backpack at a nearby beach.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Homestead admitted he was walking by the coffee shop when he “suddenly” decided he should rob it. Prosecutors alleged he wanted to use the money to buy drugs and stated he was under the influence of methamphetamine and crack cocaine at the time.

Having been previously convicted of felonies, Homestead had been barred from owning a gun. At the time he was also on state supervision for two other cases, one for allegedly intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and another for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

National anthem would be required under Wisconsin bill
There's not much left to salvage after a massive fire tore through the Cole Acres Golf and...
Cuba City business destroyed by fire vows to bounce back
Cuba City business destroyed by fire vows to bounce back
Cuba City business destroyed by fire vows to bounce back
Unique challenges anticipated ahead of teens getting vaccinated, UW Health officials say
Unique challenges anticipated ahead of teens getting vaccinated, UW Health officials say
Unique challenges anticipated ahead of teens getting vaccinated, UW Health officials say