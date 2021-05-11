Madison man sentenced to federal time for coffee shop robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Madison man was sentenced to seven years in a federal prison in connection with the armed robbery at a local coffee shop last year.

Nathaniel Homestead was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in February to armed robbery and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He will also have to spend three years on supervised release after getting out.

Homestead was convicted in the July 19 armed robbery at Ground Zero Coffee, in the 700 block of Williamson St. Prosecutors say he went into the shop, pulled up his shirt to reveal a handgun and demanded money.

Shortly after Homestead had fled the store, Madison Police Dept. officers found him a few blocks away and took him into custody. His weapon was allegedly found in a backpack at a nearby beach.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Homestead admitted he was walking by the coffee shop when he “suddenly” decided he should rob it. Prosecutors alleged he wanted to use the money to buy drugs and stated he was under the influence of methamphetamine and crack cocaine at the time.

Having been previously convicted of felonies, Homestead had been barred from owning a gun. At the time he was also on state supervision for two other cases, one for allegedly intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and another for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

