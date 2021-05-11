Advertisement

Madison police investigating threat against West high school

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District says it is investigating a threat against Madison West High School that was posted Monday onto Snapchat.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds described the message as “vague and threatening” and said the district was made aware of it soon after it was posted. He said the district had reached out to Madison West families Monday and will continue providing updates as information becomes available.

LeMonds added that the district is “takes threatening language like this very seriously,” adding that MMSD has already reached out to the Madison Police Dept., which is trying to determine the origin of the post.

Police have also contacted Snapchat’s corporate office, LeMonds added.

