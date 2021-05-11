Madison residents create baseball trading card show amid growing market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the market for baseball trading cards and memorabilia grows during the pandemic, two Madison residents have created a card show for collectors to come together.

Residents Beau Thompson and Johnny Lee explained the trading card market has boomed since collectors from the ’80s and ’90s have been stuck at home during the pandemic, reliving their childhood through baseball cards.

The two cite a report from eBay that says trading card categories grew by 142% in 2020. Goldin Auctions, which specializes in sports cards and memorabilia, sold 10 cards for more than $1 million in 2021, the two added.

Thompson and Lee created the Madison Card Show, which will be held on May 22 at the Sheraton Hotel on 706 John Nolen Drive. The two already held their first card show on April 24, where around 400 people were in attendance.

“We wanted to start a card show to bring people together to relive childhood memories and make new memories with friends, family, and other collectors,” said Lee.

Thompson added that Wisconsin has been a trading card hotspot since the ’70s.

“With demand for cards so high, we wanted to give Madison one more opportunity to highlight a great hobby,” said Thompson.

Attendees will need to pay $1 for admission and can stop by from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. that Saturday. Vendors also still have time to join in, for a $50 fee.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.