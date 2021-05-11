Advertisement

Madison residents encouraged to participate in stormwater system projects

Plants thrive on rain, but if you do not, starting your garden indoors is possible. Start young plants inside and when you’re ready, move them outside.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison officials are encouraging residents to help maintain stormwater systems through different programs.

The City of Madison explained that planting rain gardens can help capture and soak water into the ground. The Rodger Bannerman Rain Garden Program will teach property owners how to connect with a street construction project and provide garden resources.

A rain garden is a collection of native shrubs, perennials and flowers planted in a shallow area, sometimes on a slope. The City continued, saying it is meant to temporarily hold rainwater that flows from roofs, driveways or lawns.

Residents are also encouraged to join in on the Adopt-A-Median effort, which would assign a median or traffic circle to a resident to maintain. So far, 65 of the city’s 225 residential street medians are adopted.

The City asked residents to look at the following criteria, as medians must meet all of them to be adopted:

  • Be located in a residential 25 mile per hour or less speeds limit area
  • Have an existing planting bed within city limits
  • Be available for adoption, not adopted yet

