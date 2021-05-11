Madison teachers call for salary increases, handbook changes at rally

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison teachers are calling on school district leaders for respect as the teachers’ union claims the district is violating the employee handbook.

Teachers met Monday outside of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s headquarters, the Doyle Administration building, for the “Rally for Respect.”

Madison Teachers Inc. claims the district is asking teachers to sign employee contracts for the upcoming school year that do not provide teachers with a scheduled pay increase.

A spokesperson for MMSD states that the district is preparing to vote on MMSD’s 2021-22 budget at the end of June.

“We appreciate having heard the voices of Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) and other staff, and look forward to working collaboratively with them to better understand their concerns related to language used in staff contracts,” the district’s statement read. “The contracts recently given to staff reflect current salaries, and do not include expected future pay increases, unlike staff contracts in previous years.”

The teachers’ union also says the district is violating the handbook by not bringing in potential modifications to a review process that is required by it.

MMSD says state statue requires that school staff contracts be renewed by June 15, but the school board does not officially vote on the budget until the end of June. Staff salary will be no less than the one they received the previous year.

The district also expects MMSD to face budgetary concerns in the future due to the long-lasting impact of the pandemic. After the school board votes on the budget at the end of June, the district spokesperson added that staff will receive letters, which will reflect progression on steps that include negotiated base wage increases.

