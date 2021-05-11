Advertisement

Man found suffering from gunshot wound in Madison parking lot

(WCJB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after responding Monday night to a report of gunfire in a parking lot on the city’s near east side.

According to the department’s initial report, officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Webb Ave. where they found a man with a bullet wound in his left thigh.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the wound and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators found a shell casing not far from the man’s location and they suspect the wound was self-inflicted. Their investigation remains ongoing, however.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

