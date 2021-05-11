Middleton High sophomore continues annual fundraiser for UW child cancer patients

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton High School sophomore is continuing her mission of supporting others around her age who are battling cancer.

15-year-old Divya Goel holds a fundraiser every year for the Carbone Cancer Center at UW Madison. She’s been doing this since she was just 10-years-old.

“My sister used to go to appointments over at the UW and I would go with her since I was not old enough to stay at home and I would see the sick kids and things and I felt bad and I wanted a way to help them,” explained Goel.

In year’s past she’s collected up to $1,200 in monetary donations, plus prize items that are given to kids after treatments. “Coloring books or crayons or markers and so they would use that towards like when a child was done with treatment or finished a cycle then that would be one of their prizes,” said Goel.

This year she is selling t-shirts she designed herself to raise money. “They said that they like this idea better than the item donations, because they normally get item donations for younger kids such as like toddlers and one-year-olds, but they don’t get enough item donations for like teenagers. So they like this, because they’re able to purchase things that they would actually use,” told Goel.

So far she’s sold about 60 t-shirts, but her goal is to reach 100 sold by this Friday, when the fundraiser ends. If you do not want a t-shirt, but would like to make a monetary donation, e-mail fundraisingforchildhoodcancer@gmail.com for more information.

