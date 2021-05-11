New Beloit Police Dept. chief to be sworn in to the public

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A swearing-in ceremony will be open to the public Thursday for the new Beloit Police Department chief.

Andre T. Sayles was previously sworn in on April 19 during a private ceremony, but the department will open this ceremony up to the public at 5:30 p.m. at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.

City Manager Lori Curtis Luther will lead with opening statements and Sgt. Ryan Flanagan will swear Sayles in, the City said. Chief Sayles’ wife, Kristin, will pin on his badge, while Capt. Daniel Molland will give the Oath of Honor.

The City reports that all attendees will be required to wear face masks and social distance.

Sayles rose through the ranks of the Beloit Police Dept., starting as a sergeant in 2005, then lieutenant, captain and now chief. When Sayles was a sergeant of patrol, he was awarded a Hometown Hero award for his efforts in community collaboration.

He has also led the Drug and Gang Investigative Unit, Community Outreach Unit and Defensive and Arrest Tactics Instructors, among other units.

