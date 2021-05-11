Overture Center announces fall, winter performances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been more than a year since the Overture Center closed their curtains due to the pandemic. But this evening they shined a spotlight on this season’s fall and winter shows.
This year they are bringing back some fan favorites like National Geographic Live, which is now in its eighth season. But there are also many new acts coming to the Madison stage including comedians, musicians, and even Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in concert.
“One of the things that I look at when I’m booking artists is their relevancy to today, right, and being fresh, and being new,” Overture Center VP of programming and community engagement Tim Sauers said. “Not new necessarily as being an artist, but new in their voice and their material and everything they’re putting out there.”
The Broadway series was announced in January of 2021 and includes shows like Mean Girls, Hairspray, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hamilton.
Subscriptions for tickets to multiple shows go on sale June 1st. Single tickets to individual shows go on sale throughout the season.
Here is the full list of shows:
Fall/Winter 2021/22 Overture Presents Series
Mariachi Herencia de México Esencia | Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
Paula Poundstone | Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater
Stars of the Sixties | Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
Water Street Dance Milwaukee |Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
An Evening with George Winston | Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
Tape Face | Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis | Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall
An Evening with David Sedaris | Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
Chris Mann: Phantom Voices | Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra | Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 1 p.m. | Overture Hall
2021/22 National Geographic Live Series in Capitol Theater
When Women Ruled the World with Kara Cooney | Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, 7:30 p.m.
The Secret Life of Bears with Rae Wynn-Grant | Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
Improbable Ascent with Maureen Beck | Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
Invisible Wonders with Anand Varma | Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
2021/22 Cabaret Series in Capitol Theater
Nicholas Rodriguez – All is Fair in Love… | Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, 7 p.m.
Tori Scott is Pickled! | Thursday, June 2, 2022, 7 p.m.
2021/22 Broadway at Overture Series in Overture Hall
“Fiddler on the Roof,” Nov. 16-21, 2021
“Mean Girls,” Jan. 11-16, 2022
“Hairspray,” Feb. 22-27, 2022
“The Prom,” March 22-27, 2022
“Dear Evan Hansen,” May 10-15, 2022
“Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptations,” June 14-19, 2022
“Hamilton,” Aug 9-21, 2022
