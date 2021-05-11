Overture Center announces fall, winter performances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been more than a year since the Overture Center closed their curtains due to the pandemic. But this evening they shined a spotlight on this season’s fall and winter shows.

This year they are bringing back some fan favorites like National Geographic Live, which is now in its eighth season. But there are also many new acts coming to the Madison stage including comedians, musicians, and even Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in concert.

“One of the things that I look at when I’m booking artists is their relevancy to today, right, and being fresh, and being new,” Overture Center VP of programming and community engagement Tim Sauers said. “Not new necessarily as being an artist, but new in their voice and their material and everything they’re putting out there.”

The Broadway series was announced in January of 2021 and includes shows like Mean Girls, Hairspray, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hamilton.

Subscriptions for tickets to multiple shows go on sale June 1st. Single tickets to individual shows go on sale throughout the season.

Here is the full list of shows:

Fall/Winter 2021/22 Overture Presents Series

Mariachi Herencia de México Esencia | Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Paula Poundstone | Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Stars of the Sixties | Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Water Street Dance Milwaukee |Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

An Evening with George Winston | Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Tape Face | Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis | Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

An Evening with David Sedaris | Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Chris Mann: Phantom Voices | Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra | Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 1 p.m. | Overture Hall

2021/22 National Geographic Live Series in Capitol Theater

When Women Ruled the World with Kara Cooney | Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

The Secret Life of Bears with Rae Wynn-Grant | Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Improbable Ascent with Maureen Beck | Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Invisible Wonders with Anand Varma | Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

2021/22 Cabaret Series in Capitol Theater

Nicholas Rodriguez – All is Fair in Love… | Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, 7 p.m.

Tori Scott is Pickled! | Thursday, June 2, 2022, 7 p.m.

2021/22 Broadway at Overture Series in Overture Hall

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Nov. 16-21, 2021

“Mean Girls,” Jan. 11-16, 2022

“Hairspray,” Feb. 22-27, 2022

“The Prom,” March 22-27, 2022

“Dear Evan Hansen,” May 10-15, 2022

“Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptations,” June 14-19, 2022

“Hamilton,” Aug 9-21, 2022

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.