Police: Dunkin’ customer, 77, fatally punched by employee

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Dunkin’ store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after, according to the employee, the man used a racial slur against him.

The unidentified victim was punched May 4 and died Friday. That led to a manslaughter charge against 27-year-old Corey Pujols, who worked at the store.

Pujols told police that the man was “extremely rude” the day of the punch and called Pujols a racial slur multiple times. Pujols is Black.

A Tampa Police Department report says after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

