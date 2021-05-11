Advertisement

Republicans to attempt veto overrides on COVID-19 bills

Republicans don’t have the votes to override the bills.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, standing at...
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, standing at podium, surrounded by fellow Republican lawmakers, speaks at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.(AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly scheduled votes Tuesday to override coronavirus-related vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

They will vote on bills that would prevent health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and prohibit the closing of churches during the pandemic.

Evers vetoed both bills last month, saying they limited his ability to respond to the pandemic.

There are no statewide vaccination mandates in place, or statewide orders limiting capacity in churches or requiring them to be closed.

Republicans don’t have the votes to override the bills, but scheduling the measures gives lawmakers another chance to criticize Evers’ response to the pandemic.

