Rock Co. businesses & organizations can now book blocks of time at community vaccination clinic

Blackhawk Technical College houses the state's first community-based vaccination clinic.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Employers and community organizations in Rock Co. are being given the opportunity to book blocks of time at Janesville’s community vaccination clinic to get their workers and members – along with their families – protected against COVID-19.

According to the Rock Co. Health Dept., they are scheduling clinic times between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays at Blackhawk Technical College, where the Dept. of Health Services Community-based Vaccination Clinic is set up.

“Organizations and employers play a key role in encouraging vaccination among their employees and members. A critical element is making it as easy as possible for individuals to access vaccine,” the health department stated while introducing the program.

The agency explains it will work with the businesses and organizations to determine what times and how many days to set aside for administering the vaccine doses, which will be either the Pfizer or Moderna versions. More information about scheduling time is available here.

The health department is also working with employers about setting up on-site clinics. Businesses of any size can work with the agency to get partnered with a local vaccinator who will administer the vaccine at the workplace. Information on that program is available here.

