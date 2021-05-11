Rock Co. Health: Wis. officials expect COVID-19 vaccine guidance by next week for 12-15 year olds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin adolescents may have to wait a little longer until they can get their first COVID-19 vaccine. State officials expect guidance for administering the Pfizer vaccine to 12-15 year olds to be complete by next week, the Rock County Public Health Department reports Tuesday.

Rock Co. health officials announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization Monday of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group is only the first step toward administration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting Wednesday to issue recommendations for the use of the vaccine for this age group and then the committee’s guidance will need to be adopted by the CDC and state health officials.

The state Department of Health Services expects these steps to be completed by next week, Rock Co. officials reported.

Health Officer Katrina Harwood explained providers in Rock Co. are preparing for a surge of vaccinations, once 12-15 year olds are approved in Wisconsin.

“We are very encouraged by the eagerness of parents to get their children who are 12-15 years old vaccinated, and we ask that people refrain from visiting walk-in clinics until the final recommendations and guidance are in place,” said Harwood. “Providers cannot administer the vaccine to this age group until the recommendations have been made and accepted.”

Trials of the vaccine in 12-15 year olds showed an efficacy of 100%, health officials highlighted.

Health officials in Dane County also noted Monday that they are waiting for the committee meeting and guidance from DHS before they can proceed with vaccinations for these younger teenagers.

