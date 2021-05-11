Sheriff: $300,000 in drugs found in Columbia Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office was using pounds to measure the amount of drugs seized during a search of Columbus home last week.

Investigators reported seizing more than four pounds of THC wax and oils, two and a half pounds of various hallucinogens, and over a pound of Ecstasy during the May 6 raid that landed two people behind bars.

In all, the Sheriff’s Office estimated the drugs found had a street value of approximately $300,000.

Samantha Libricz and Alexander Obermeier were both arrested on a slate of drug-related charges (listed below), the Sheriff’s Office reported. The 22-year-olds remain in the Columbia Co. Jail awaiting their first court appearance.

“This was a large-scale drug operation and I want to thank the many law enforcement agencies, that worked as a team, to get these drugs out of our community,” Sheriff Roger Brandner said.

In addition to the drugs, investigators allegedly also found pill presses, U.S. currency, drug ledgers, cutting compounds, growing materials, packaging materials, a gun, and an electronic weapon. Among the hallucinogens found were Psilocybin, LSD, DMT, Mescaline, and more, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Dept., the Dept. of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Columbia Co. District Attorney’s Office, and Lifestar EMS participated in the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office reports Libricz and Obermeier were booked on counts of:

• Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Psilocybin >500g

• Possession w/ Intent to Deliver THC 1000g-2500g

• Possession w/ Intent to Deliver MDMA

• Possession w/ Intent to Deliver LSD

• Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Schedule I Narcotic

• Possession of Schedule II Narcotic

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Maintaining a Drug Dwelling

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.