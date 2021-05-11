Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?

By Erin Sullivan
Published: May. 11, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about fully vaccinated people and if they are able to carry and spread COVID-19. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

QUESTION:

Has it been determined if a fully vaccinated person can carry and/or spread the virus to others?

Laura

ANSWER: Still to be determined.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer with UW Health, said this is something we still don’t have a conclusive answer on. However, he said as time goes on health professionals are learning more about if the virus can grow inside a vaccinated person and, if it can, if grows to significant quantities and become contagious.

Dr. Pothof said in Israel, where a lot of the population is vaccinated, there are promising studies that transmission of COVID from vaccinated people is much less than an unvaccinated person.

“Whether you completely eliminate the ability to transmit the disease, still a bit undetermined but I would say it’s looking more optimistic than say a month or two ago when we really didn’t have any idea to what level vaccinated people could transmit,” said Dr. Pothof.

