Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)(none (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican-sponsored resolution calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to send aid and support to help secure the Mexico border and enforce immigration laws.

The resolution up Tuesday comes from a pair of Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the border in south Texas.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and President Pro Tempore Tyler August say the issue there is a national crisis that demands Wisconsin take action, even though the state is more than 1,300 miles from the border.

The resolution is non-binding, meaning that even if it passes Evers would not be required to take any action.

