Wisconsin Assembly to vote on raising voucher school income

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More Wisconsin families who want to send their children to a private school using a voucher paid for by taxpayers are expected to become eligible under a Republican-backed bill the state Assembly is scheduled to pass.

The measure would increase the eligibility cap to three times the federal poverty level.

Conservative supporters say the change is needed given increasing interest in sending students to private schools during the pandemic, which has led many public schools to reduce in-person classes.

The change is opposed by the statewide teachers union and groups representing public school administrators, school boards and rural schools.

The measure would loosen income cutoffs for the statewide voucher program, bringing them into line with the Milwaukee and Racine voucher programs.

