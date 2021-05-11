Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on raising voucher school income

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More Wisconsin families who want to send their children to a private school using a voucher paid for by taxpayers are expected to become eligible under a Republican-backed bill the state Assembly is scheduled to pass.

The measure would increase the eligibility cap to three times the federal poverty level.

Conservative supporters say the change is needed given increasing interest in sending students to private schools during the pandemic, which has led many public schools to reduce in-person classes.

The change is opposed by the statewide teachers union and groups representing public school administrators, school boards and rural schools.

The measure would loosen income cutoffs for the statewide voucher program, bringing them into line with the Milwaukee and Racine voucher programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Campaign observers watch as tabulators handle the ballots in Dane County's recount.
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on election law changes
(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, standing at...
Republicans to attempt veto overrides on COVID-19 bills
(File)
Wisconsin to vote on calling a Constitutional convention