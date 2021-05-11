Advertisement

Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus

By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and it will arrive in two payments a year apart.

Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Tuesday called that news problematic. The state was informed Monday of the split in payments, and that it will receive $2.5 billion in total. E

vers and Baldwin on Tuesday asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reconsider dividing the payments into two. They say that will hurt the state’s ability to quickly help those hurt most by the pandemic.

The Congressional Research Office initially estimated that Wisconsin would receive $3.2 billion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin GOP leader cites bogus COVID info to nix request
Campaign observers watch as tabulators handle the ballots in Dane County's recount.
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on election law changes
(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, standing at...
Republicans to attempt veto overrides on COVID-19 bills