Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans to vote on election law changes

Trump lost to President Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin
Campaign observers watch as tabulators handle the ballots in Dane County's recount.
Campaign observers watch as tabulators handle the ballots in Dane County's recount.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is scheduled to vote on bills making it more difficult to vote absentee.

The proposals up Tuesday are all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers but that GOP lawmakers say are needed to address issues that arose during last year’s presidential election.

The Republican-backed measures are part of a national push among conservatives to change voting laws following former President Donald Trump’s defeat in November and his unproven claims of widespread fraud and abuse.

Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that withstood a partial recount and numerous state and federal lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, standing at...
Republicans to attempt veto overrides on COVID-19 bills
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on raising voucher school income
(File)
Wisconsin to vote on calling a Constitutional convention