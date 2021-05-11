Advertisement

Wisconsin to vote on calling a Constitutional convention

By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote on a resolution calling for a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution, an effort backed by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.

The full Legislature in 2017 passed a resolution that allowed for calling a convention to consider a balanced budget amendment. The latest proposal up for a vote Tuesday is more expansive.

It allows for the convention to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the federal government’s powers and impose term limits for members of Congress and other federal officials.

Democrats and other opponents argue that calling a constitutional convention could get out of control.

