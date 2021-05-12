Advertisement

1/2 of Dane Co. residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series

Nearly 9 in 10 residents over 65 and older have completed their series
Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(UW Health/John Maniaci)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. hit a major milestone in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday as more than half of its residents have completed their vaccination series.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. celebrated crossing the halfway point in a tweet that also pointed out that more than six in ten residents have received at least their first dose.

Its numbers show 277,492 people (or 50.8% of the total population) have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson version and 336,931 people (61.6%) have started their series.

Based on the figures provided, the percentages appear to include those who are not yet eligible in addition to those who are but have not received any of the vaccine among the unvaccinated.

The agency went on to showcase the percentage of each eligible age group, showing off that at least 60 percent of all eligible age groups, except 18-24 year-old have received at least one shot.

AgesPercent who have received at least 1 dosePercent who have completed series
Overall61.6%50.8%
16-1760.8%36.6%
18-2453.1%38.6%
25-3470.9%56%
35-4477.7%62.9%
45-5477.1%62.2%
55-6481%66%
65+93.8%89.5

