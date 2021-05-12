1/2 of Dane Co. residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. hit a major milestone in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday as more than half of its residents have completed their vaccination series.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. celebrated crossing the halfway point in a tweet that also pointed out that more than six in ten residents have received at least their first dose.

VACCINE MILESTONE: More than 50% of Dane Co. residents have completed their vax series. 🎉

One-dose progress report:

🟣 61.6% overall

🟣 60.8% of 16-17 yr olds

🟣 70.9% of 25-34 yr olds

🟣 81.0% of 55-64 yr olds

🟣 93.8% of 65+

Its numbers show 277,492 people (or 50.8% of the total population) have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson version and 336,931 people (61.6%) have started their series.

Based on the figures provided, the percentages appear to include those who are not yet eligible in addition to those who are but have not received any of the vaccine among the unvaccinated.

The agency went on to showcase the percentage of each eligible age group, showing off that at least 60 percent of all eligible age groups, except 18-24 year-old have received at least one shot.

Ages Percent who have received at least 1 dose Percent who have completed series Overall 61.6% 50.8% 16-17 60.8% 36.6% 18-24 53.1% 38.6% 25-34 70.9% 56% 35-44 77.7% 62.9% 45-54 77.1% 62.2% 55-64 81% 66% 65+ 93.8% 89.5

