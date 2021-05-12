Advertisement

15-year-old robbed right after getting off bus in Madison

By Nick Viviani
May. 12, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fifteen-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon almost as soon as he got off the bus on Madison’s west side.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of Todd Dr. and Post Rd. where the teen told investigators a man had pointed a handgun at him and took his backpack and other items.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black man, possibly in his teens, standing 5′5″ tall wearing a blue camouflage ski mask. At the time, he was riding in a silver SUV with damage and heavily tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

