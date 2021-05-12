2021 NBC15 Crystal Apple Honorable Mentions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -In 2021, NBC15 is honoring five Crystal Apple awards and naming 10 honorable mentions to recognize teachers in Southern Wisconsin.

NBC15 received more than 250 nominations for the 2021 Crystal Apple Awards.

Kari Landis, Low Incidence Consulting Services : Works in various school districts. She helps her students find success while they sometimes face major challenges.

Tina Wright, Hazel Green Middle School: Continuing to teach as she receives cancer treatments amid the pandemic. Parents commented on her ability to engage with students through Zoom while sick.

Jerre Sveum, Lakeview Elementary School: Started a “Library Leaders” program which gets older elementary students involved in the library.

Gary Schommer, Crown of Life Christian Academy: He is being recognized for his ability to find new ways to get students interested in learning after more than 40 years in the classroom.

Aaron Roden, Sacred Heart School: Uses play as the foundation for learning and sending parents regular videos o keep them connected to what their kids are learning in class.

Katherine Perez-Lohr, DLI, Madison Metropolitan School District: Established the dual-language immersion program at Jefferson Middle School and later Memorial High School. During the pandemic she applied for and received grant money to buy novels for her students to read when school was shut down.

Nate Kalscheur, Gordon L. Willson Elementary School: Never shys away from a challenge or new idea to help students reach their potential.

Debra Natz, St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Janesville: She has dedicated the past 46 years of her life to her students. She says teaching is her life and has been blessed to be a teacher all of these years.

Carrie Struck, St. Paul Lutheran School in Lake Mills: Works extra long hours to make sure her students could be successful learning online while figuring out a creative way for her students to experience a “field trip” this year.