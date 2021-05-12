Almost 45% of Wisconsinites receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost 45% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Department of Health Services, 44.6% of people have received at least one dose and 38% of people have completed their vaccine series.

The number of people ages 65 and older in Dane County who have completed their vaccine series continues to creep closer to 90%. More than 93% of people in that age group have already received at least one dose.

There have been 40,289 doses administered so far this week.

More than 80 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Eighty-two Wisconsinites were hospitalized Wednesday with COVD-19 as the state inches closer to 30,000 people ever hospitalized with the virus.

The state’s top health agency confirmed 558 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a decline in the seven-day rolling average at 491. This is the first time the seven-day rolling average has fallen below 500 since April 1 when it was at 468.

DHS reports that 18 Wisconsinites have died Wednesday due to COVID-19. There have been 6,935 people who have died in the state from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

