Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks past Magic, 114-102

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Orlando Magic's Ignas Brazdeikis...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Orlando Magic's Ignas Brazdeikis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their chase of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 114-102 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks (44-25) remained a game behind Brooklyn (45-24) for the second spot in the East. The Nets defeated Chicago 115-107 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee, which holds the tiebreaker over the Nets, plays two of its final three games on the road, while Brooklyn finishes with three at home.

Brooklyn is two games behind Philadelphia, which lost at Indiana.

