COVID-19 vaccinations for Wisconsinites ages 12-15 could begin tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 vaccinations for Wisconsinites ages 12-15 could begin as early as Thursday, state health officials announced during a briefing.

“As soon as the ACIP releases their guidelines, DHS will be ready,” said Department of Health Services deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “If the guideline are as simple as an expansion of the age range, then we will update the standing order tonight and vaccinations can begin tomorrow.”

U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday, just as expected new guidelines say it’s OK for people of any age to get the shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.

Much of the nation was awaiting recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Pfizer’s vaccine, already used for months in those 16 and older, was a good choice for 12- to 15-year-olds, too. The CDC director is expected to accept its advisers’ recommendation.

Willems Van Dijk said in a news conference Wednesday that some vaccinators may be able to vaccinate by tomorrow if the ACIP and CDC authorize the vaccine for children as young as 12 without any conditions.

DHS would then change its standing order of who can get vaccinated, meaning 12-15 year olds could get vaccinated starting Thursday.

Multiple area vaccinators, including CVS pharmacies and the Jefferson County Health Department, have already announced that they will have vaccination events or appointments for children in this age group.

