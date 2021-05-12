Advertisement

DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

Sean Pickett
Sean Pickett(Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Justice has identified the suspect in Monday’s homicide in Avoca as the victim’s 21-year-old son.

According to the agency, Sean Pickett is scheduled to appear in an Iowa Co. courtroom on Tuesday.

He is accused of killing Susan Pickett, 54, whose body was found Monday afternoon after the suspect contacted law enforcement.

The Dept. of Justice described her death as an isolated incident.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

(Source: CNN)
Increase of pre-teens & early teens struggling with mental health, SSM doctor offers advice for parents
The seven-word tweet comes as panic buying of gasoline has swept the southeast amid a temporary...
Simple safety reminder during gas shortage catches fire on Twitter
Jefferson Co. Health Dept. to host vaccine clinic for 12-15 year-olds
Tracking warmer weather and weekend rain chances