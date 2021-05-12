DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Justice has identified the suspect in Monday’s homicide in Avoca as the victim’s 21-year-old son.

According to the agency, Sean Pickett is scheduled to appear in an Iowa Co. courtroom on Tuesday.

He is accused of killing Susan Pickett, 54, whose body was found Monday afternoon after the suspect contacted law enforcement.

The Dept. of Justice described her death as an isolated incident.

