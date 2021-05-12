Advertisement

Driver killed in overnight Green Co. wreck

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed early Wednesday morning when a car went off a Green Co. road and struck a tree, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its report, deputies and Juda Fire Dept. emergency responders were called around 1 a.m. to reports of a car fire on Middle Juda Road, about a half-mile west of Richland Rd.

Investigators determined the car had been heading west on Middle Juda Rd. when it went off the road, hit the tree, and caught fire. They cited speed as a factor in the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Officer stated. It did not indicate that anyone else was in the vehicle at the time.

The name of the driver has not been released pending notification of the family.

