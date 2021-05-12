Far from over: COVID-19 pandemic still raging worldwide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While COVID-19 restrictions are loosening in the United States, UW-Madison’s Global Health Institute warns the pandemic is far from over worldwide. Several other countries are still seeing massive surges, overwhelming health systems and hospitals. In just one week, India recorded over 2.7 million new cases.

The collapse of health systems in many of these countries has personally affected multiple Wisconsinites including Luz Sosa, who said the past two months were like living a nightmare.

“In [a] one month period, we lost five family members,” Sosa described, adding, “Every time we got a phone call, it meant that somebody was dying.”

Most of Sosa’s family lives in Paraguay, where COVID-19 cases have swamped the health system.

“People were sitting outside in chairs, in regular chairs, with oxygen,” Sosa said.

Sosa said when her aunt got sick, she had to wait outside the hospital.

“She was outside sitting there for two days until they could find a bed for her,” Sosa explained.

By the time a bed opened up, it was too late for Sosa’s aunt.

James Conway, associate director of the UW-Madison Global Health Institute, explained many health systems in what he called “low-resource” countries are already strained, even at the best of times. They cannot handle the recent surges.

“As soon as it gets some burden of this kind of disease, really goes to the breaking point,” he explained.

Conway added new, more transmissible variants have only made surges harder to control, and many countries also lack the supplies to treat COVID-19.

“Ventilator availability oxygen availability, availability of antivirals, even basic things really can be very, very challenging,” he said.

Mahesh Sharma knows the lack of resources firsthand. When his family in India got sick, it took nearly a week to find hospital beds.

“One of my brother’s condition got really bad, and then, within 10 days, he just passed away,” Sharma said. He blames the shortage of supplies, saying, “If we can get those hospital beds or oxygen on time, probably he’ll survive.”

Sharma’s younger brother was a lifelong cop, serving for over 40 years before retiring at the end of November 2020.

“These people were the front line worker there India, and now they are begging for the oxygen, and for the bed also,” Sharma said, adding, “He don’t deserve to die like that.”

Mahesh Sharma poses with his brother Dinesh Sharma at a ceremony several years ago where Dinesh received an award. (WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)

Sharma said he feels helpless, calling his family multiple times a day to check on their conditions. Three members of his family are still in the hospital.

“It spread so fast that within [a] few days, everybody got sick in my family,” he remembered.

Because the COVID-19 situation is so bad in India, Sharma’s family has asked him not to come, even for his brother’s funeral.

“His funeral is already done, three days ago. I was not there,” Sharma said.

Both Sharma and Sosa said the roll out of vaccines has been slow, and there is limited access to the shots.

“Some people who are lucky and have visas and can travel, they are coming to the United States to get vaccinated,” Sosa explained.

Sosa said the situation in Paraguay should encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they have the opportunity.

“My plea to people is get vaccinated if you have the access because there are so many people who still don’t have that access and are dying,” she said.

Conway said the stories from Sharma and Sosa are unfortunately not uncommon. His message to everyone is that the pandemic is not over until it is over everywhere.

“Here in the United States, everybody’s kind of skipping along the streets that things are getting better,” he said, continuing, “This pandemic is still raging and in some ways, getting out of control in even more places, and we are in some ways, being a little naive and deluding ourselves that things are okay here, when they’re really flaring up and it’s a wildfire in so many other places.”

