Fitchburg Police investigate after multiple shell casings found

By Slone Salerno
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of Oregon Road.

According to the department, officers were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found nine shell casings and a vehicle that was hit by bullets.

There are no reports of injures or other damaged property.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.

