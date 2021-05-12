Advertisement

Forward Madison to prioritize season-ticket holders due to reduced capacity

The majority of the seating at Breese Stevens Field will be socially distanced, but four sections will also be reserved for fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.
Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.(Forward Madison FC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison FC has decided to prioritize its season ticket holders this year when it comes to seating as the team is operating under a significantly reduced capacity.

Forward Madison explained it will be able to host all of its season ticket holders, but will have minimal single-game tickets for sale for the team’s first three home matches.

Forward Madison COO & Owner Conor Caloia said they are hopeful that they will be able to accommodate more fans for their June 12 match.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding our return to Breese and would like to thank our great fans as we work through this seating process given our restricted capacity,” said Caloia.

Forward Madison’s first three home matches are on May 15, May 26 and June 6. Single-game tickets will go on sale at noon on Wednesday.

