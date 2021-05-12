Forward Madison to prioritize season-ticket holders due to reduced capacity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison FC has decided to prioritize its season ticket holders this year when it comes to seating as the team is operating under a significantly reduced capacity.

The team announced Tuesday that the majority of the seating at Breese Stevens Field will be socially distanced, but four sections will also be reserved for fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Forward Madison explained it will be able to host all of its season ticket holders, but will have minimal single-game tickets for sale for the team’s first three home matches.

Forward Madison COO & Owner Conor Caloia said they are hopeful that they will be able to accommodate more fans for their June 12 match.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding our return to Breese and would like to thank our great fans as we work through this seating process given our restricted capacity,” said Caloia.

Forward Madison’s first three home matches are on May 15, May 26 and June 6. Single-game tickets will go on sale at noon on Wednesday.

