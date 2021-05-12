Advertisement

Grant Co. Sheriff searching for missing woman

Harmonie Clauer has not been seen since late Tuesday night
Harmonie Clauer
Harmonie Clauer(Grant Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Tuesday night.

In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said Harmonie Clauer was last seen around 10:30 p.m. the previous night near Bloomington.

It has not released any other information about her disappearance at this time.

The Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public to locate Harmonie Clauer. She was last seen near...

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

18-year-old killed in overnight Green Co. wreck
U.S. gas prices hit $3 for first time since 2014
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Orlando Magic's Ignas Brazdeikis...
Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks past Magic, 114-102
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Tribal leader says pandemic has increased drug abuse
WFF
The prize-winning films in the Wisconsin Film Festival