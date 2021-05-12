Grant Co. Sheriff searching for missing woman

BLOOMINGTON Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Tuesday night.

In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said Harmonie Clauer was last seen around 10:30 p.m. the previous night near Bloomington.

It has not released any other information about her disappearance at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

