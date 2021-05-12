Jefferson Co. Health Dept. to host vaccine clinic for 12-15 year-olds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson Co. Health Dept. plans to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week for children between 12 and 15 years old.

Health officials announced the clinic Wednesday in anticipation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Dept. of Health Services signing off in the coming days. On Tuesday, JCHD’s counterparts in Rock Co. predicted both agencies will have completed their reviews and given their final approval sometime next week.

As it stands, the clinic is slated for Thursday, May 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall, 575 W. Linmar Lane. The health department expects to set up shop next door to the Nike Outlet Store.

No appointment is needed however, health officials caution that supply may be limited next week. The shot is free and no insurance is required. They will not be checking identification, but they will need written or verbal parental consent.

More information about clinic can be obtained by emailing vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

