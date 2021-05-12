Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Health Dept. to host vaccine clinic for 12-15 year-olds

(unsplash.com)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson Co. Health Dept. plans to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week for children between 12 and 15 years old.

Health officials announced the clinic Wednesday in anticipation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Dept. of Health Services signing off in the coming days. On Tuesday, JCHD’s counterparts in Rock Co. predicted both agencies will have completed their reviews and given their final approval sometime next week.

As it stands, the clinic is slated for Thursday, May 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall, 575 W. Linmar Lane. The health department expects to set up shop next door to the Nike Outlet Store.

No appointment is needed however, health officials caution that supply may be limited next week. The shot is free and no insurance is required. They will not be checking identification, but they will need written or verbal parental consent.

More information about clinic can be obtained by emailing vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to...
1/2 of Dane Co. residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series
Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.
Forward Madison to prioritize season-ticket holders due to reduced capacity
A UW-Madison doctor said the pandemic will not be over until the virus is under control...
Far from over: COVID-19 pandemic still raging worldwide
A UW-Madison doctor said the pandemic will not be over until the virus is under control...
COVID-19 pandemic still raging worldwide