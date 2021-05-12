Advertisement

Madison Police to crack down on speeding on the Beltline on Wednesday

Consider this fair warning.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. plans to step up its efforts to catch people speeding on the Beltline on Wednesday afternoon.

The department warned drivers that extra officers will be patrolling the thoroughfare, watching out for people breaking the speed limit on the highway or that are not wearing their seatbelts.

The stepped-up efforts were paid for in part by grants for traffic patrol overtime provided by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

A speed enforcement operation on the Beltline near Mineral Point Rd. caught nine people speeding, according to the police department. The lowest speed ticketed was someone going 79 mph – or 24 mph over the limit – while the fastest driver was clocked going 92 mph.

Two drivers fled from traffic stops and the police department said it plans to follow up and conduct criminal investigations.

