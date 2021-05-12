MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of frost. Low temperatures early today will be dipping into the upper 20s to middle 30s across most southern Wisconsin and areas of frost will be likely especially north of Madison. The frost won’t be as widespread this morning as it was yesterday morning. High pressure is overhead this morning and it will be drifting slowly to the southeast today. It will bring plenty of sunshine to the area over the next several days. Highs today are expected in the lower to middle 60s. We will see increasing chances of rain through the weekend and into next week with highs returning to the 70s by Sunday.

Milder temperatures are on the way over the next week. We will also see increasing rain chances by Sunday and Monday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 64. Wind: Northerly 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Low: 39. Wind: Northerly 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 65.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High 67.

