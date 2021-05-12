Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Are on the Way

Highs are expected in the 60s and 70s over then next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of frost. Low temperatures early today will be dipping into the upper 20s to middle 30s across most southern Wisconsin and areas of frost will be likely especially north of Madison. The frost won’t be as widespread this morning as it was yesterday morning. High pressure is overhead this morning and it will be drifting slowly to the southeast today. It will bring plenty of sunshine to the area over the next several days. Highs today are expected in the lower to middle 60s. We will see increasing chances of rain through the weekend and into next week with highs returning to the 70s by Sunday.

Milder temperatures are on the way over the next week. We will also see increasing rain chances...
Milder temperatures are on the way over the next week. We will also see increasing rain chances by Sunday and Monday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 64. Wind: Northerly 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Low: 39. Wind: Northerly 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 65.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High 67.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Areas of frost Tuesday night - Wednesday morning
ALERT DAY - Areas of frost Tuesday night - Wednesday morning
Alert Day - Areas of Frost Wednesday Morning
ALERT DAY - Frost Tuesday night - Wednesday morning
Another cold morning is expected for Wednesday. Low will dip below freezing in many cases and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Areas of Frost Wednesday Morning