Advertisement

Miller Genuine Draft will never launch a hard seltzer- unless it’s into the sky

Cease usage 30 days from 9/4/19.
(Brennan Linsley | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Miller Genuine Draft is set to launch a hard seltzer- straight into the sky.

The beer brand announced Monday that it has no intention of creating a hard seltzer and will instead stock a 21-foot rocket full of some of the top seltzer brands, then launch it into the air.

Global vice president for the Miller family of brands Sofia Colucci said people have been asking Miller if they will ever join the hard seltzer market.

“We want to be clear: We will never launch a seltzer,” said Colucci. " Miller is unapologetically about beer. The only way we will ever launch a seltzer is if we’re launching it into oblivion.”

Video of the launch will be streamed at 4 p.m. ET Thursday on Miller Lite’s Twitter and Facebook account.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Additional unemployment benefits impact labor supply
Additional unemployment benefits impact labor supply
jobs added in Wisconsin in January
WMC cites worker shortage, urges Evers to end enhanced federal unemployment benefits
Homeless Camp 10p
Members of homeless encampment ordered to leave
Brian M. Chaney Austin will be Monona’s new Police Chief.
Monona Police, Fire Commission announce new police chief