Monona Police, Fire Commission announce new police chief

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) -The Monona Police and Fire Commission have announced the hiring of a new police chief: Brian M. Chaney Austin.

The approval was made during a meeting on Monday, May 10, according to a release. The agency said Chaney Austin has clocked 19 years worth of experience in law enforcement with the Madison Police Department.

Most recently, the agency said Chaney Austin served as Captain of Police for Traffic and Specialized Services since 2018. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University.

The agency has searched for a new chief since the retirement of of Monona’s former Police Chief, Walter Ostrenga, in December 2020. A total of 24 candidates applied for the position, according to a release.

Chief Chaney Austin will start employment on June 1, 2021.

“It is an honor to serve as your next Police Chief. I am eager to join the team of wonderful employees here at the City of Monona”, Chaney Austin said in a release.

