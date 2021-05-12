Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two people found dead Thursday by officers who were conducting a welfare check at a Sun Prairie home.

According to its report, Jan Hyatt and Chad Rury were pronounced dead at the scene and the preliminary autopsy indicated their deaths were the result of firearm-related trauma.

The Sun Prairie Police Dept. previously reported responding around 5:45 p.m. to the home in the 300 block of S. Legacy Way where they found the bodies of the 37-year-old Hyatt and 35-year-old Rury.

Investigators had indicated Rury’s wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

Their deaths remain under investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Dept. and the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

