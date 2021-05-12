Advertisement

Packers reportedly sign veteran QB Blake Bortles

Packers bring in former Jaguars, Rams Quarterback
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have reportedly signed veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Following the 2021 NFL Draft, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team planned on adding another quarterback.

“We’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve had some conversations before the draft with some veterans and then there’s some rookie guys we’re looking at, as well. So, but yeah, we would never go into camp with two. We’ll at least have three and possibly four.”

Currently the Packers only have two quarterbacks on their roster: Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. The addition of Bortles brings in a quarterback for the team’s offseason on-field workouts.

Rodgers is not expected to join the team for voluntary workouts which start May 24. Rodgers’ former backup Tim Boyle signed a deal this offseason with the Detroit Lions.

Bortles has familiarity with Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the two spent time in Jacksonville together. Bortles hasn’t started a game since 2018. Last season he spent time on the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported earlier this week, the Packers plan on bringing in quarterback Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert for a tryout during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a...
Evers promises to preserve grants in face of less stimulus
Wisconsin GOP leaders set to join lawsuit allowing aid to cover cuts
.
Wisconsin family on vacation in North Carolina struggle to find gas after pipeline hack
Raycom Media/file
15-year-old robbed right after getting off bus in Madison
(FILE)
Robbery suspect blocked Madison garage door from closing, nabbed purse