Pfizer vaccine availability county by county

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the potential for COVID-19 vaccinations to expand to Wisconsinites 12-15 on Thursday, NBC15 has compiled a list of what county health departments have Pfizer vaccines available.

DANE -- Public Health Madison & Dane County says it does have Pfizer doses earmarked for 12-15 year olds. The vaccine, once DHS gives the green light, which will be available at the Alliant Energy Center.

ROCK -- The Rock County Public Health Department currently does not have Pfizer vaccine on-hand. They health director tells us they are awaiting the fulfillment of a recent order for school-based clinics that they have planned for next week. In the meantime, the DHS Community Based Vaccine Clinic located at Blackhawk Technical College does have the Pfizer vaccine. Other locations where the Pfizer vaccine is available in Rock County can be found at vaccines.gov.

IOWA -- The Iowa County Health Department has Pfizer on hand, but they are using the doses tonight for a clinic for 16-17 year olds. Tomorrow’s clinic will have J&J and Moderna available.

GRANT --Grant County Health Department has been ordering Pfizer vaccines and will order more. The department anticipates trying to vaccinate students directly in schools as well as hosting specialized clinics. People can also make appointments directly with the health department.

JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson County Health Department plans to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 20 for children 12-15 years old. It will be held at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall. No appointment is needed.

MARQUETTE -- The Marquette County Public Health Department has ordered more Pfizer than it typically would to accommodate an influx in interest. They will start taking appointments for next week’s Pfizer clinics starting tomorrow afternoon, Thursday, May 13. You can sign up on their website: https://coronavirus-response-marquette-county-marqco.hub.arcgis.com/pages/covid-19-vaccine or contact them at 608-297-3135.

NBC15 is still awaiting a response from Sauk, Columbia, Lafayette, Juneau, Green and Richland Counties.

While some county health departments may not have Pfizer right away, residents can still schedule appointments through state vaccine clinics and pharmacies.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.