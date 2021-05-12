Advertisement

Robbery suspect blocked Madison garage door from closing, nabbed purse

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight robbery that began when the victim had just returned home and could not close the garage door.

When the victim went to see why the door would not close, the suspect was found standing in the way, the police report indicated. The man proceeded to grab the victim’s purse and ran off.

The victim then called police, who responded to the home, in the 3900 block of Dallas Dr., shortly before 1:30 a.m. Officers brought in a K-9 unit and a drone, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect reportedly stood about 5′9″ tall and was between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a...
Evers promises to preserve grants in face of less stimulus
Wisconsin GOP leaders set to join lawsuit allowing aid to cover cuts
.
Wisconsin family on vacation in North Carolina struggle to find gas after pipeline hack
Raycom Media/file
15-year-old robbed right after getting off bus in Madison