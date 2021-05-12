Robbery suspect blocked Madison garage door from closing, nabbed purse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight robbery that began when the victim had just returned home and could not close the garage door.

When the victim went to see why the door would not close, the suspect was found standing in the way, the police report indicated. The man proceeded to grab the victim’s purse and ran off.

The victim then called police, who responded to the home, in the 3900 block of Dallas Dr., shortly before 1:30 a.m. Officers brought in a K-9 unit and a drone, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect reportedly stood about 5′9″ tall and was between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

