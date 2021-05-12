Rodgers to appear as guest star, host Jeopardy! on The Conners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The reigning MVP of the National Football League just recently guest hosted Jeopardy!, and he will have the same role again - but this time, as a guest star on The Conners.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been listed as a guest star for an upcoming episode. According to the show’s Twitter account, Rodgers will appear in an episode airing Wednesday, May 12.

You can feel the chemistry through the screen 😅 Don't miss @Jeopardy! guest host @AaronRodgers12 on #TheConners this Wednesday at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/0xLeEmYto2 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 10, 2021

One of the show’s characters, Jackie, is shown as a contestant on Jeopardy!, and can be seen having a conversation with Rodgers while competing.

Rodgers was a guest host of Jeopardy! for two weeks last month, from April 5 - April 16.

The show has had multiple guest hosts while searching for a permanent host following the death of Alex Trebek.

See if Aunt Jackie will win big on @Jeopardy! @AaronRodgers12 guest stars on #TheConners TOMORROW at 9|8c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/CcWzaacxwH — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 11, 2021

The Packers quarterback, who was also a previous Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, has said he would like to play football and host the show.

Wednesday’s episode is one of the final two episodes of the season.

The Conners airs at 8 p.m. on WBAY-TV Wednesday night.

Big guest stars, big events, AND two proposals?! 😮 Don’t miss the final two episodes of this season of #TheConners starting on May 12, with guest stars Candice Bergen, Brian Austin Green, and @AaronRodgers12! pic.twitter.com/UfpRLD4Yf6 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 8, 2021

