Simple safety reminder during gas shortage catches fire on Twitter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/WIS) - A seven-word tweet from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission offers a simple reminder, but also highlights the concerns of many drivers on the east coast in the wake of a ransomware attack on a major pipeline.

“Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline,” the agency wrote in a message, that has since been retweeted over 20,000 times. The tweet was the first in a thread explaining the dangers of improperly storing flammable liquids – complete with a slow-motion video of a mannequin being engulfed in flames.

Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

The missive comes as panic buying of gasoline has swept the Southeast United States amid a temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack. Public figures and elected officials have pleaded with people not to panic with buying or in many cases hoarding gas which could create a fuel shortage.

Officials also say when using a gas canister, never pour gasoline over or near an open flame.

“We know this sounds simple, but when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly. They take risks that can have deadly consequences. If you know someone who is thinking about bringing a container not meant for fuel to get gas, please let them know it’s dangerous,” the commission tweeted.

Flame jetting is a sudden and possibly violent flash fire that can occur when pouring flammable liquids from a container over an exposed flame or other ignition source.



NEVER pour flammable liquids from a container over an exposed flame. pic.twitter.com/HoVuWf1gmt — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

Colonial Pipeline says it hopes to have service mostly restored by the end of the week after halting operations because of a ransomware attack the FBI has linked to a criminal gang.

The ransomware attack on the pipeline, which the company says delivers roughly 45 percent of fuel consumed on the U.S. East Coast, raised concerns that supplies of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel could be disrupted in parts of the region if the disruption continues.

At the moment, though, officials said there is no fuel shortage.

According to Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy, the percent of all stations by state without gasoline break down like this as of 11 a.m. Wednesday:

North Carolina: 28.2%

Georgia: 17.5%

Virginia: 17.1%

South Carolina: 16.2%

Florida: 4.6%

Maryland: 4.1%

Tennessee: 3.6%

West Virginia: 2.8%

Alabama: 2.1%

Mississippi: 1.7%

The Colonial Pipeline transports gasoline and other fuel through 10 states between Texas and New Jersey, according to the company.

A spokesperson for AAA told NBC15 News on Tuesday that the disruption should not affect Wisconsin’s gasoline supply nor should it cause an immediate spike in prices here.

Colonial is in the process of restarting portions of its network. It said Sunday that its main pipeline remained offline, but that some smaller lines were operational. The company has not said when it would completely restart the pipeline.

