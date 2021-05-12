Top-five recruit Baldwin Jr. to play for father at Milwaukee
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Top-five recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr. says he will play college basketball for his father at Milwaukee.
The 6-foot-9 forward chose the Horizon League program over Duke and Georgetown. B
aldwin is rated as the nation’s No. 4 senior prospect according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
Patrick Baldwin Sr. has a 47-70 record in four seasons as Milwaukee’s coach.
