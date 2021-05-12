Tracking warmer weather and weekend rain chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let the warm-up begin! May is finally going to start to feel more like itself. The threat of frost and freezing temperatures are gone, so you can go ahead and leave your potted plants outside overnight. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s the rest of the workweek. High temperatures could even hit 70 degrees as early as Sunday. High temperatures in the 70s will likely continue through early next week.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (NBC15 Viewer)

A ‘GET OUSTIDE ALERT’ will likely need to be issued for Wednesday afternoon. Expect a ton of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Plus, the wind will be on the lighter side all day.

Forecast Highs - Wednesday (NBC15)

Wednesday night will not be nearly as cold as the last couple. Overnight lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be on either side of 40 degrees. Frost and freezing temperatures are not expected.

Low Temperatures - Wednesday Night (NBC15)

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern on Thursday. Thursday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. Thursday will feature a ton sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The average high for this time of year is 68 degrees.

Thursday's Planner (NBC15)

Clouds will start to return on Friday, but the area should stay dry throughout the day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Weekend Forecast (NBC15)

Rain chances will return Friday night into Saturday. The chance of rain Friday night through the day on Saturday looks low. There will be a better chance of much-needed rain Sunday through early next week. A developing storm system will impact the region Sunday through early next week. Depending on the track and strength of this storm system, the chance of rain Sunday through Monday could go up or down. Right now, the forecast models are trending farther south with this storm system, so the best rain chances and heaviest rain could once again miss Wisconsin. Even though it is the weekend, we could use the rain. The yearly rainfall deficit is approaching 5″ in Madison. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Rainfall Potential Saturday - Monday (NBC15 Viewer)

