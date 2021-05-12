U.S. gas prices hit $3 for first time since 2014

BOSTON (WMTV) - The ransomware attack on a major east coast pipeline has pushed the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States past the $3 mark for the first time in more than six years, according to a new report from GasBuddy.

The company points out that the last time prices were this high nationwide fans was 2,381 days ago, when were still laughing along with David Letterman every night, Pharell’s hat was making its big debut, and the about-to-be-divorced Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had just recently married.

While the Colonial Pipeline hack and subsequent shortages in some states spurred the surge that sent gas prices past three dollars a gallon, crossing that threshold again this year was widely expected. GasBuddy pointed to its price outlook released in January which predicted the recovery from COVID-19 would increase demand and drive prices higher.

On Monday, the company reported the average gas price in Madison was sitting at $2.77/gallon, having risen a little more than three-and-a-half cents over the preceding week.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan went so far as to describe the higher average price as “a sign that things are slowly returning to normal.”

“In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home,” he continued.

Date of peak price January 9, 2020 $2.60 May 5, 2019 $2.89 May 27, 2019 $2.97 Sept. 9, 2017 $2.66 June 12, 2016 $2.38

De Haan expects “blockbuster demand” over the summer as well, pointing out that Americans who are ready to start traveling again will still have a hard time doing so internationally.

Fortunately, though, GasBuddy’s experts do not foresee record prices. Barring any major refinery issues, they expect the price to remain above $3/gallon briefly before settling in the high two-dollar range.

