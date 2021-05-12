Wisconsin family on vacation in North Carolina struggle to find gas after pipeline hack

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waunakee family on vacation in North Carolina is struggling to find gas for their road trip home after the nation’s largest fuel pipeline was hit with a cyberattack last week.

A rush to get gas came after the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about 45% of the East Coast’s fuel, announced a cyber attack and shut down, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them.

Once word of a potential fuel shortage spread, people fanned out to fill up. By Tuesday, gas stations began to run out and Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency. Waunakee resident Victoria Kuehn said her family has been exploring the option of extending their vacation for a few more days in the state due to the gasoline shortage.

“My husband tried to find a gas station that was open with gas last night and was completely unsuccessful,” said Kuehn. “He went 10 to 15 miles out from where we were staying and every single gas station was closed.”

The pipeline restarted its operations on Wednesday afternoon, but the company said it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal.

“We have just been talking about ideas, trying not to get too worried and enjoy the time we have here but know that it’s a real possibility that we might have to wait it out a bit,” said Kuehn.

Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.”

