Wisconsin Film Festival goes virtual

Festival begins on May 13th.
Wisconsin Film Festival
Wisconsin Film Festival(Colton Molesky)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Film Festival kicks off Thursday, with 116 movies and interviews with filmmakers all happening virtually.

The film festival is a spring staple since its founding in 1999, bringing an average of over 100 movies to the event each year. Following last year’s canceled festival, films are back on display.

The festival will feature an array of movies and pre-recorded interviews with filmmakers. Passes are available on the festival website and hold a 24-hour watch window. To watch the films, you can go through the festival website on your computer, the Eventive TV App or Chromecast.

The film festival starts Thursday and ends on May 20th.

