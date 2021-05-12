Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP leaders set to join lawsuit allowing aid to cover cuts

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are taking a vote on whether to join a federal lawsuit seeking a ruling that federal coronavirus relief money can be used to cover tax cuts.

A group of attorneys general led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia filed the lawsuit in March.

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution last month directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit but the resolution isn’t binding and Kaul has refused to take part in the filing.

Republican leaders began circulating a paper ballot among members of the joint committee that organizes both the Senate and Assembly asking for authorization for the Legislature to join the lawsuit and divide the costs between the houses.

